Not all evictions will be eligible for protection

The majority of the nation's renters, some of whom have lost their jobs in the sudden economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak, will not be eligible for eviction protections, despite what President Donald Trump said this week.

In the Department of Housing and Urban Development's proposal, foreclosures and evictions would stop for 60 days on single-family homes with loans through the Federal Housing Administration, or FHA.

But the vast majority of renters live in units owned by large property companies or individual landlords that do not have FHA mortgages.