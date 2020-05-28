Northwest Bank donates $20K to local organizations

Northwest Bank received a $20,000 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, and sent all that money to 5 different organizations.

$6,000 was sent to Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling, Remedies Renewing Lives collected $5,000, Family Counseling Services received $1,500, and the remaining money went to Caio Bella and Salamone's North.

"Northwest bank is a local community bank so we were looking at organizations that are only in the Rockford market," said J.T. Quillen of Northwest Bank, "and those that are providing essential services that we knew could be directly impacted during the last couple of months with COVID."

Maureen Mostacci of RSAC was thrilled to receive the donation, saying, "It's needed you know it's been a struggle with COVID and funding and things like that so these dollars will go towards helping survivors in our community."

