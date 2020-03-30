Carroll County reports Northern Illinois' first COVID-19 death, a resident in their 80s

The Northern Illinois Rockford Region announces the first COVID-19 death Monday in Carroll County.

Officials report that a resident in their 80's who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died. That is the only information we are given at this time.

In total, there are 36 positive cases in the region. Here is the list:

Winnebago County: 14 Cases

Whiteside County: 6 Cases

Stephenson County: 3 Cases

Jo Daviess County: 1 Case

DeKalb County: 8 Cases

Carroll County: 3 Cases

The additional cases announced Monday was a Whiteside County resident in their 50s and a resident in their 30s. The additional case from Winnebago County is a resident in their 20s.

Cases have occurred in ages ranging from teens to ages.