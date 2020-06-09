Rockton nonprofit receives pizza party, games

A nonprofit community living service center received a pizza party and other activities for their residents on Friday.

The staff and residents of the Goldie B. Floberg Center in Rockton had pizza, outdoor games and activities delivered by the American Republic Insurance Services.

“We are so thankful for the care packages ARIS provided our direct support professionals. Our DSPs are heroes. Such gestures of appreciation from the community go a long way in lifting spirits during uncertain and tense times. The pizza parties as well as the fun games and outdoor activity baskets are a creative and welcome donation after months of ‘Shelter in Place’ at our 22 homes,” Laura Speer, Director, Fund Development for Goldie B. Floberg Center said.

Speer said the donations and deliveries are following the safety protocols the organization has been utilizing to help keep residents and staff safe during the pandemic.

The Goldie B. Floberg Center assists children and adults with developmental disabilities through programs such as community living services, therapies, and adult learning and employment services which align clients, families, and the community to help individuals achieve their fullest potential.