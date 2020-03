Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced that the Rockford City Council is holding an emergency meeting on Monday to vote on an ordinance that will result in fines for non-essential businesses.

If a non-essential business remains open during shelter-in-place, it could face an up to $750 daily fine until it ceases operation for the duration of shelter-in-place.

More information will be released as we receive it as well as the results of Monday's vote.