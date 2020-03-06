Nobody hurt in Machesney Park apartment fire Friday afternoon

North Park Fire Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for an apartment fire just after 1:00 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Minns Drive in Machesney Park.

The fire was called in after a resident of the apartment entered and was informed by a neighbor that her back deck was on fire. The occupants of the home, 2 adults and 3 children escaped from the residence unhurt.

The cause of the fire is under an investigation but there is no evidence to believe it was deliberately ignited. No estimated of the cost of the fire are available at this time.