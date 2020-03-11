No one is hurt in an early morning basement fire in Machesney Park

An electrical panel caused the basement of a Machesney Park home on Mildred Road to fill with smoke early Wednesday morning.

A man was able to escape with the help of neighbors from the basement before fire crews arrived at 4:24 a.m.

The electrical panel was "actively shorting" as firefighters entered the basement, but the fire was contained to the panel.

The damage has caused the house to lose power, and the man will have to relocate.

No foul play is expected. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.