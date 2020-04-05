No new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Winnebago County

Sunday marked another day with no additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Winnebago County. This is the first time since March 26 that no new cases came to light.

Winnebago County still sits at 42 positive cases and one death. In Illinois as of April 5, there are 11,256 cases and 274 deaths reported. 23 News reports the numbers received by the local and federal health departments. They have not released information at this time regarding recovery rates.

Winnebago County officials and Rockford City leaders continue to urge residents to stay home and stop the spread. There are 863 potential hospital beds currently. If residents stay put and only 20 percent of the local population is sick with COVID-19 they expect to need 615.