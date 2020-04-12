No new COVID-19 cases in Whiteside County, officials hope efforts are paying off

For the first time since the first cases were confirmed, Whiteside County is happily reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on this Easter Sunday.

In a press release from the Whiteside County Health Department, officials say "We are hopeful that this means the community's efforts and social distancing to slow the spread of this virus are working in Whiteside County. The Whiteside County Health Department thanks all residents and visitors for their hard work, but reminds everyone we are not done."

The Illinois 'stay-at-home' order remains in place through April 30, meaning residents must still stay home unless they are running out for essential errands or are an essential worker. Officials say the efforts right now need to continue so PPE manufacturers can prepare for the spike in cases that "we expect after the Stay at Home order expires."

Whiteside County currently has 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 5 have recovered, 1 has died and the rest either receiving care or recovering at home."