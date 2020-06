The Rockford Police Department was called to the scene of a shots fired incident on Monday afternoon.

Two people were inside a white pickup truck that was shot by another vehicle at the Rockford Auto Glass Inc. at 5401 E. State St. at 2:07 p.m., according to police.

There are no injuries. Police tell WIFR they have stopped another vehicle and are just trying to sort out what has happened.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.