The Whiteside County Health Department have announced there were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday.

The county total of positive cases remains at 158, with the death toll still at 13.

"Today we are pleased to announce no new laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County," according to the WCHD.

There were no new recoveries, according to the WCHD. The total recoveries in the county is still 118.