Nikolas Ritschel Foundation selling cards to fund wishes to those battling cancer

The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation is selling cards designed by survivors, who have received a wish from the organization, to help fund more wishes.

Kelli Ritschel Boehle is the founder of Nikolas Ritschel Foundation and is selling cards to help raise money to fund more wishes to young adults battling cancer.

Savannah Bay Strandin is a cancer survivor, and her wish to travel with her family to Hawaii was granted by the foundation.

"The cancer journey was just behind me and out of my head for a week and I got to share it with my parents and my little brother,” said Strandin.

Now, Strandin is paying it forward in the form of art to help fund another memorable wish.

"I was experimenting with different paints and colors and I was like ‘oh my gosh’ this kind of reminds me of the ocean and I was just in Hawaii this is perfect,” said Strandin.

Strandin’s was one of a dozen designs created by a wish recipient. Now all twelve have been turned into cards.

"It's a great time to write a note,” said Kelli Ritschel Boehle, founder of the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation. “ We're all kind of feeling a little isolated in our homes and getting a nice note from someone, a handwritten note just feels so much better than an e-mail right now."

The money raised from the cards will help grant another wish.

"They're just looking for hope and some time to bring their family together and to forget about cancer for just a little while,” said Ritschel Boehle.

Strandin says the wish brought happiness to her life something cancer could have taken away.

"Hope is what’s being given with these cards,” said Strandin.

Cards are being sold in a 6 pack or 12 pack. For prices and to order the cards visit: www.nikolasritschelfoundation.org.

