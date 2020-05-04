Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in upcoming scripted 'Tiger King' inspired series

Nicolas Cage is set to star in a scripted series centered on Joe Exotic, the subject of the Netflix docu-series “Tiger King.”

The news comes from Variety​, as an upcoming 8 episode series is set to be produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.

It is based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad.

Dan Lagana and Paul Young optioned the article through Lagana’s overall deal at CBS Television Studios in June of 2019. Lagana will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer with Young executive producing via Make Good Content.

Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey will executive produce for Imagine. Cage will executive produce via Saturn Films. Scott Brown and Megan Creydt will executive produce for Texas Monthly. Imagine’s James Seidman and Natalie Berkus are overseeing the project for the company.

The story centers around Joe Schreibvogel, a.k.a Joe Exotic, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.

This will be Cage's first TV role of his career.