Nicholas Conservatory lights up blue to honor front line workers battling coronavirus

Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens lights up blue to honor first responders, essential workers and those working in labs and hospitals.

The conservatory’s main area and front columns will be lit for one night. The Rockford Park District encourages everyone to drive by to see the lights, but you choose to walk, officials advise you to follow all social distancing guidelines.

In a statement, Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine says, “This is a small gesture to show how much we support and thank those who are on the front lines every day especially area nurses, doctors, first responders, and other medical professionals. We also have team members such as our park police and maintenance personal who are out making sure we can all still safely enjoy life at parks, paths, and trails. By shining a blue light tonight we want them to know that we are thinking of them and are eternally grateful for the sacrifices they are making to fight COVID-19.”

Rockford City Hall and the Morgan Street Bridge will also be lit.

