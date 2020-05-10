Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens to honor 2020 graduates

The Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens will honor 2020 graduates this month by lighting the building up with local school colors. The initiative is called "Glowing for Grads" and will start Monday, May 11.

The lights will turn on at dusk, and remain on throughout the night for students and their families to enjoy.

Here is a list of dates for each school:

5/11 Boylan HS

5/13 East HS

5/15 Keith School home school

5/18 Rockford Christian HS Cathedral Baptist

5/19 Belvidere North HS

5/20 Rockford Lutheran HS Lydia Learning Academy

5/21 Freeport HS Winnebago HS

5/22 Jefferson HS

5/25 Auburn HS

5/26 Belvidere HS

5/27 Guilford HS

5/28 Rockford Iqra School Spectrum School

5/29 Harlem HS

6/1 Roosevelt HS South Beloit HS

6/2 Pecatonica HS

6/3 Christian Life HS Durand HS

6/4 Hononegah HS

6/5 Berean Baptist North Love Christian School

6/8 Our Lady of Sacred Heart Academy Legacy Charter School

6/9 Rock Valley College

6/10 Rockford Career College

6/11 Rockford University