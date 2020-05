Nicholas Conservatory has decided to shine the lights on a group of people who have had one of life's memories taken away from them.

“Glowing for Grads” is a way to bring smiles to the faces of high school seniors who won't be able to walk across the stage with their fellow classmates in a formal graduation setting.

NCG will be lit in specific colors each night to represent different stateline schools.

Tonight the lights shone green to honor the Boylan grads.