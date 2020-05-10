New trends for small group gatherings

Several alternatives are coming into play for group gatherings like weddings in the midst of the pandemic. The newest trend is called micro weddings.

"They first have to understand their 2020 wedding will not happen as planned," says Pine Creek Escape owner Rebecca Jones. "And once they have the understanding that it's going to look different, they're getting excited. You know they went from maybe the venue canceled, or they can't have friends and families to saying okay there is still a way outside the box."

Couples can virtually meet with wedding planners and see venues online. Once locations are narrowed down they can visit the small site.

Jones says they are providing the alternative options so couples can still celebrate with the ones they love most. In light of the pandemic, large gatherings won't be allowed until phase five of Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker's plan. Micro weddings, Jones says, is a way to celebrate and plan a quick wedding in 2020.