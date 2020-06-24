New stores and entertainment venues opening at CherryVale Mall

From entertainment to fashion to dining, CherryVale Mall has lots of new stuff opening soon. Five new stores along with a new entertainment venue are coming.

​ opens on Friday, June 26 in the former Sears. It is a two-level, 120,000 square foot family entertainment and Hyper bowling center. The upper-level has mini-bowling, multiple black-light mini-golf courses, bumper cars, party rooms and video games.

The lower level of the facility contains a 12-lane bowling alley and multi-level laser tag. A full sit-down restaurant and bar will open in August. The entire facility has over 275 games.

is now open with popcorn and candy. It is located near the play area on the lower level of the mall.

opened in June on the upper level near H&M and

is a locally owned and operated store with men's and women's clothing on the lower level.

was two smaller stores and is now one large store. The sports store is on the upper level near Barnes & Noble.

will be returning to August after filing for bankruptcy last year. The store then closed at the time. It will be located on the lower level by the food court.