New sexual harassment training in effect for all Illinois employees

A new workplace training law is in effect and will require all employees in the state to participate.

The Workplace Transparency Act requires all Illinois full time and part time employees as well as interns to participate in a mandatory sexual harassment training.

Executive Director of Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling Inc. Maureen Mostacci says this training is crucial in the workplace.

"If there's not an effective training or an effective reporting system in place then it can really lead to some detrimental effects on people who have to work in that type of environment," said Mostacci.

Senator Dave Syverson says, "The goal of the program is really to help people understand what sexual harassment is and what their rights are."

The 2020 training must be completed by Dec. 31.