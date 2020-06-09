New safety guidelines for funeral homes, cemeteries in Winnebago Co.

New guidelines for funeral homes and cemeteries were made by the Winnebago County Health Department on Tuesday.

Although Phase 4: Revitalization is expected to begin on June 26, the WCHD has set guidelines for funeral homes and cemeteries to begin following immediately.

To start, funeral homes must post signage at home entryways stating individuals should not enter with a fever, symptoms of

COVID-19 or close contact to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Dates, times and locations of funeral services should not be publicized and should be private. A member of the family should be designated to help with mourners who may want to reach out to provide

physical comfort.

Funeral homes should limit gatherings to no more than ten people during Phase 3 and 50 during Phase 4, according to the WCHD.

Additional visitation guidelines include using all spaces within the funeral homes to maintain six feet of social distancing and provide hand sanitizer at entries and restrooms.

Restrooms should be sanitized on an hourly basis and post the schedule of sanitation. All individuals over the age of 2 who can medically tolerate it, should wear a facial covering if attending.

"Since singing can spread droplets up to 26 feet, groups of singers or choirs are not permitted at this time. If a solo singer or cantor is going to participate, they should perform a minimum of 26 feet from others or behind a drum shield or similar barrier," according to the WCHD.

Locations should increase air flow through HVAC or opening windows as appropriate.

No food is permitted. Water may be supplied in single-use disposable water bottles, according to the WCHD.

Places of worship will be allowed to operate at 25 percent of building capacity and are not to exceed 100 attendees in Phases 3 and 4.

"Cemeteries may set their own policies to ensure social distancing and the health of their team but will work with families and funeral directors to accommodate a larger group in an open air environment," according to the WCHD.

Tents at graveside should not be enclosed by walls. Households must be separated by six feet into groups of ten or less, but are not to exceed 50 in total.

You can find a complete listing of guidelines from the Winnebago County Health Department website here.