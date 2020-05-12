New resource to aid the unemployed in Illinois

The number of unemployed residents in Illinois is rising, and many must search for work, and a partnership may help people get back on the job. Illinois Work Net will unveil the platform Wednesday.

"The state is trying to help people who are looking for work with those businesses that are hiring,” Business Engagement Director at the Greater Freeport Partnership Bill Clow said. “We know that there are some businesses that are hiring right now despite all the craziness from the pandemic."

The unemployment lines seem endless, as businesses close doors leaving many without work, but the state of Illinois thinks it has a possible solution.

"I think virtual job fairs are the way to go,” Jessica Gonzales with The Workforce Connection said. “We actually here at Workforce have been doing many virtual hiring events or job fairs with one employer at a time."

Some hiring businesses are grocers, manufacturers, and healthcare organizations. Regional experts say most of them need qualified candidates.

"So many employers that are in desperate need of qualified and good employees because their demand is increasing and so it's very important for the job seekers to still be able to have access to getting those jobs," Gonzales said.

One of the biggest impacts of these virtual job fairs is the one on one time for employees and employers, and for many the virtual process can be an advantage

"Fear from COVID-19 and leaving and going out in public is a real thing, and this is a way somebody can do it from the comfort of their living room, from their phone, from their computer. I think it's a very important avenue," Gonzales said.

For more information on the resource visit this website.