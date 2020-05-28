New outdoor dining options becoming a saving grace for rental businesses

Rental businesses in the stateline would typically be busy installing tents for graduation parties or wedding receptions. But with those canceled, the outdoor dining option becoming available has been its saving grace.

Mike Stroud, the owner of Berg Industries, says the business has seen a major uptick and its doing its part to offer discounts to local businesses working to reopen.

“Just help everybody here, we're all kind of all in this together and we're all struggling, so it's just very important to support everybody. It seems like forever I know it's only been a few months of this but hopefully we're all moving in the right direction.” Stroud also says.

