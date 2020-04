A new option in the Stateline for free COVID-19 testing is now open at Auburn High School.

No appointments are needed at the Crusader drive-thru site and patients can drive thru anytime between 9 a.m.m and 4:30 p.m. Once it's your turn, a Crusader Health staff member will perform the test.

The sit is mainly for high-risk individuals and anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Crusader Health says the test is very quick and will be conducted as long as supplies last.