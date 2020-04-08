New model projection shows that Illinois hospitals will not be overrun with COVID-19 patients

One of the COVID-19 model projections shows a big change in the number of COVID-19 patients that could potentially go into state hospitals.

A new model projection from the University of Washington now shows that COVID-19 cases in Illinois will not be as severe as originally thought. This is good news as local hospital may be able to handle the influx of patients.

The prediction​ has been lowered for COVID-19 related deaths in Illinois. Originally forecasting 3,629 deaths from the virus is now forecasting 1,588 in the state. The modeling predicts a peak demand on hospital resources will begin to occur on April 11, but researchers no longer forecast a shortage of both intensive care and regular hospital beds.

While the projection does show no shortage of hospital beds, it does continue to show that more than 600 additional ventilators will be needed.

Governor Pritzker at his Wednesday press briefing did mention this model forecast, but there are plenty of other model forecasts the IDPH is evaluating that show many different scenarios.