New guidelines issued in Rock County to allow most businesses to reopen Thursday

The Rock County Health Department has decided to terminate the county’s safer-at-home order on Thursday, May 21.

This will allow businesses to reopen with many new safety guidelines in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines​ are a 3-phase plan that will require businesses, restaurants, bars, churches and offices to implement social distancing standards, including limiting capacity to 25% and providing plenty of protective measures for customers and employees.

Private gatherings will also be restricted to 10 people or less. The plan also says that visits to nursing homes and senior centers are still off-limits. Carnivals, concerts and other festivals will still be prohibited.

Barber shops, salons, spas and tattoo parlors will be much more limited, as only one client per employee will be allowed with no walk-ins.

Officials with the Rock County Health Department say the plan strongly recommends to not travel outside of Rock County.