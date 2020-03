If sushi rolls go down like potato chips, meaning its easy to eat, the newest restaurant coming to town is for you.

The new all-you-can east sushi restaurant is called 'I ❤️ Sushi" will be opening inside the former Ruby Tuesday's and Doug Haus Biergarten located at 7600 Walton Street in Rockford.

There is no opening date yet but it's expected within the next couple of months.