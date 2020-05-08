New Stateline businesses open despite the coronavirus pandemic

The stay-at-home order means many people have more time on their hands to dive into news hobbies, pick up a skill or maybe even open their own business.

“We wanted to get open by St. Patty’s Day and we did, we got open then we got closed," said Greg Hatley, Hatley’s Pub Owner.

Hatley says he's always dreamed of owning a bar and thought it was the perfect time while downtown Beloit booms with business.

"To get a piece of property like this downtown they just don't make them anymore. So when I had the opportunity to do this I jumped all over it, " Hatley said.

But little did he know, the day his business opened would also be the day the Wisconsin governor ordered all bars and restaurants to close.

"People were coming in and having a great time then someone came in at 2:30 from the police department and said 'you guys need to be closed by 5' and that was it we have been closed ever since," Hatley said.

Las Tapatias Cakery was also ready to get to work when the pandemic heated up.

"Everything was already set-up, lined-up he decided to take the plunge and go for it," said Adrian Perez, Las Tapatias Cakery manager.

Perez's father is the mastermind behind the business. He got laid off from his job and decided to open a family-run cakery.

"At least in the Rockford area no one is doing what we are doing in terms of product," Perez said.

Perez's biggest challenge is delayed shipments but still calls the opening successful.

"It's prime-time for bakeries with graduations, parties, weddings, and quinceanera. The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for us. But people still want to have a special moment with their loved ones," Perez said.

If you'd like to order a dessert you can visit Las Tapatias Cakery Facebook page for the details.