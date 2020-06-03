March Against Police Brutality and Racism scheduled for June 4th in Rockford

Rockford Youth Activisim will hold it's second planned protest and March this week on Thursday.

The March Against Police Brutality And Racism event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at Saturn Park, at 6540 Garrett Lane in Rockford.

Community members and leaders will speak to the crowd about there experiences with police brutality and racism they have faced in and out of Rockford. The group will then walk to Forest Plaza for a moment of silence for those lost to police brutality. The protesters will then walk back to Saturn Park in solidarity.