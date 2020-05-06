'Never Forget' - billboards up in Rockford region for Tammy Tracey

It's been nearly 33 years since 19-year-old Tammy Tracey went missing, after she was last seen washing her car in Searls Park. The family and investigators are not giving up on bringing justice to her cold case and finding the person responsible for her death.

"The reason we have put up the billboards is so that no one will forget her, you know hopefully someone will come forward or say something," Tracey’s sister-in-law Tammy Tracey said.

Several billboards in the Rockford region read “Never Forget” in an effort to gain new information from the community.

"It has been over 30 years and we still think there are people out in the community and not in just this case but every case there's people out in the community that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible," Assistant Deputy Chief with the Rockford Police Department Kurt Whisenand.

Tracey’s sister-in-law, who shares the same name, says she will never forget the day the Auburn High School graduate and avid athlete disappeared.

"Her and I went fishing that day. I can remember that. I had to go to work so she went and washed her car and went to the park to wax her car. That's the last anybody's heard of her," Tracey said.

Police say Tracey's remains were found 11 months later in the Sugar River Forest Preserve in Durand after being shot and stabbed. Officers and family agree, the most important thing now is closure for everyone involved.

“If we didn't believe it could be solved we wouldn't be doing all of this,” Whisenand said. “We wouldn't be looking at the case file but we still believe there is a chance and we believe there is a chance to bring closure to this family and really the whole community."

"The family is still heartbroken about it, we just would like to get it taken care of,” Tracey said.

The family says they are considering putting up billboards each year in the month of May to keep the conversation around the case going.

