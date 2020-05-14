Neurologists see possible link between strokes and COVID-19

Neurologists say while it's too early to definitely say, growing evidence suggests a surprisingly high number of severe strokes among COVID-19 patients.

MGN

But the reason isn't clear, one school of thought is that COVID-19 might cause increased blood clotting, which could result in a stroke. Doctors at Mercyhealth say when you experience stroke symptoms, it always warrants a try to the emergency room.

Some symptoms of stroke include a loss of balance or vision, facial numbness or weakness and slurred speech.

