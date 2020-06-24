Needed rain likely to come Friday, though strong to severe storms possible

As our rainfall deficit for June continues to grow and our surplus for the year shrinks, the need for rainfall is becoming increasingly important. With rainfall escaping most of the Stateline once again Wednesday, our deficit for the month of June has reached 1.38", while the year-to-date surplus is down to 1.12". With a dry day certain Thursday, our monthly deficit will balloon to over 1.50", while the 2020 surplus will continue its collapse and will be under one inch by day's end.

Hope's growing, though, for not one, but two potential rounds of rainfall to come Friday, as we revert to a hotter, more humid, and more active pattern. A warm front's passage during the very early morning hours Friday brings the first round of wet weather to the Stateline. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible in the 4-9am window Friday, though these are not likely to be overly widespread, nor are they to be prolific rainfall producers.

A break in the action is to follow, as temperatures surge into the lower 90s across most, if not all of the Stateline. The atmosphere will be primed for more t-storm development later in the day, especially if substantial sun were to occur, ahead of an approaching cold front pushing in from the northwest. The front is to ignite storms late in the afternoon over Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa, which will push southeastward toward the Stateline Friday Evening.

With a significantly more moisture-laden atmosphere in place at that time, the specter for heavy rainfall is somewhat elevated, as is the threat for a few storms to be strong to locally severe. As it stands presently, the Stateline's been placed in a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe storms Friday, mainly in the evening.

The wild cards Friday will be twofold. First, the amount of sun we see will be critical in determining our severe risk. A persistent overcast would greatly limit the chances for severe weather. Secondly, the timing of the storms' arrival here may not be entirely conducive for severe weather. Current projections suggesting an arrival after sunset would favor storms to be weakening as they arrive. Though, with these storms still nearly 48 hours away, there's certainly the potential for the timing to change. Even an arrival 2-3 hours earlier would greatly increase our severe threat.

The moral of the story, here, is to stay tuned! We'll continue to monitor the situation closely!