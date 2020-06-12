Nearly $500K in COVID-19 relief going to Ill. humanities organizations

Nearly $500,000 in COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants will be awarded across 46 Illinois counties from Illinois Humanities.

The $497,500 in Emergency Relief Grants will go to small museums, libraries, performing arts venues, and other cultural and community centers.

The nonprofit says the purpose of the grants is to help humanities organizations throughout the state to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the organizations funded by this round of COVID-19 Relief Grants include:

- Crossroads Blues Society in Byron

- Preservation of Egyptian Theatre, Inc. in DeKalb

- Stephenson County Historical Society in Freeport

- Galena Center for the Arts

- Midway Village Musuem in Rockford

- McHenry County Historical Society and Museum

Arts and cultural organizations who applied for the grant reported more than $11 million in current and projected losses through 2020 and amongst grantees nearly 25 percent have already had to lay off staff, according to Illinois Humanities.

Funds for the relief grants are primarily provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the CARES Act and supplemented by donations raised during Illinois Humanities’ May 21 Public Humanities Award event.

Grant recipients received awards of $2,500, $5,000 or $7,500 based on the organization’s budget size. The next application deadline is June 15th. Click here for more information.

In addition to COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants, Illinois Humanities offers funding opportunities through its Community Grants program, “Activate History” and its “Envisioning Justice” initiative as well as ongoing free, online, public programs.