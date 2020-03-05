Nearly 21% of Illinois residents binge drink, according to a new report

The CDC defines binge drinking as consuming four standard drinks in a two-hour span for females and five for males. Binge drinking has been on the rise over the last decade with more than 8 million new binge drinkers since 2010.

While binge drinking historically has been about twice as common in men compared to women, new data suggests the gap is narrowing. Between 2014 and 2016, the number of binge drinkers rose by 2.9 million, out of which two thirds were female. In Illinois, the report found that 20.6% of adults in the state binge drink, compared to a national rate of 16.2%.

In Illinois, Naperville ranks #10 on the top 10 small cities list with binge drinkers, with 21.3% of Naperville adults being binge drinkers. The report also found that Madison, Wisconsin has 27.4% of binge drinkers in the adult population, ranking #1 of the top 10 midsize cities list with binge drinkers.

For cities, Chicago ranks #8 out of 15 large cities with the worst drinking problem. The city has 42.4% of adults in management and business jobs, 39.4% of adults who graduated college and 87.6% of adults who report good physical health. The report says 21.5% of Chicago adults participate in binge drinking.

The CDC estimates that excess drinking kills about 88,000 Americans each year from both direct causes, like alcoholic liver disease, and indirect causes, such as chronic hepatitis and oropharyngeal cancer.

The national age-adjusted fatality rate from causes directly related to excess drinking has increased by more than 35% since 1999, from 7.1 to 9.6 deaths per 100,000 people. For women, the increase was 66%; and for non-Hispanic white women, fatality rates rose by 103%.

Binge drinking is most common among the educated, affluent, and middle-aged, with whites having a higher likelihood of drinking than either Hispanics or blacks. Cities with higher proportions of these demographic groups are more likely to report higher rates of binge drinking.

The recent growth in female binge drinking is a trend experts attribute to the normalization of heavy drinking for females, with targeted advertising and products such as the "Mad Housewife Mommy's Little Helper," "Skinnygirl Bare Naked Vodka," and "Jane Walker." Female binge drinking is especially troubling in light of new studies which show that a single daily drink for females lowers life expectancy and increases the risk of brain atrophy and liver damage.

You can see the full report and its methodologies here​.