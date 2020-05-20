Nearly 20% of Illinois restaurants will go under in coming months, Illinois Restaurant Association says

Illinois Restaurants are reeling in the coronavirus crisis, doing anything they can to survive. For some it has meant reinvention, for others time to close shop.

A mini row of restaurants in Logan square is part of what gives the neighborhood its flavor. But this number from the Illinois Restaurant Association is frightening: In spite of all the take out and delivery services they now offer, restaurant sales are down 80%, and thousands of restaurants are in jeopardy of never opening again.

“The restaurant industry, we’ve kind of alway been up against it anyways,” said Joe Frillman, owner of Daisies Restaurant. “The statistics are never in our favor to begin with.”

Once known for its dine in homemade pastas, the kitchen at Daisies in Logan Square has pivoted to pay the bills.

“It’s all to go now, so the whole business model has changed,” said Frillman.

He debuted a new concept last weekend. In the age of COVID-19, his dining space became a farmer’s market with fresh produce, meal kits and specialty products.

“We had over 150 people come out to support us,” he said. “I was kind of blown away. We didn’t really know what to expect.”

But for every hopeful moment like these, there are thousands of others from restaurants on the brink of closing.

Jeanne Roeser, in business since 1996, was forced to close her two popular brunch destinations, Toast. Each sat only a handful of diners, and an eventual scaled back reopening didn’t add up.

“It felt like a death,” said Roeser, owner of Toast Restaurant. “It felt like going through the grieving process, which I still am. Any time I thought about it, and I looked at the prospects, it just, in my gut, didn’t feel like it was something that would be workable”

According to the Illinois Restaurant Association, in March there were 25,851 restaurants operating in the state. It estimates 20% — nearly 5,200 restaurants — will go out of business in the coming months because of COVID-19.

“I think it’s an undercount,” said Roeser.

“I think that’s generous,” said Frillman. “I think would be a best case scenario.”

“Independent restaurants bring wealth to the city, culturally, economically,” said Roeser.

So those working the line in an industry with so much on the line push forward against the odds.

“It’s not whether or not you’re not going to make it,” said Frillman. “It’s you are always constantly doing whatever you can to make it.”

You may miss an evening out or relaxing at a table for two, but here’s an even more important number to keep in mind: About 600,000 people work in Illinois’ restaurant industry and about half have been laid off.

Restaurants find the prospect of resuming dine in service especially frustrating. Stay-at-home orders are expected to ease on May 29, with much of the state moving from stage two to stage three of Gov. JB Pritzker’s plan to reopen the state.

That allows salons and health clubs to reopen with restrictions, but not restaurants for dine in. Owners argue theirs is a business accustomed to strict health protocols, and with social distancing and scaled back capacity they should be allowed to reopen at stage three.

Original story by WBBM-TV, CBS 2 Chicago