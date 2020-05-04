National Weather Service to Offer Spotter Training Webinar Tuesday

Every year, the National Weather Service travels throughout the area presenting Stateline weather enthusiasts with extremely valuable training on becoming a certified storm spotter. While a few courses were held in the Stateline, many were canceled due to COVID-19 and the resulting stay at home orders that were placed.

Fortunately, the folks at the National Weather Service have been working hard to give us that valuable training in virtual form! The agency's Chicago forecast office is hosting a second virtual spotter training course Tuesday Evening, and all are welcome to attend!

This training session will take place in the form of a webinar, with time allocated for questions from attendees. The course, lasting from 6:30 to 8:00 Tuesday Evening is completely free to take part in. Advance sign-up is encouraged, and can be done by going to www.weather.gov/chicago and following the link at the top of the page.

While classes are appropriate for all ages, the National Weather Service asserts that attendees 10 years old or older will likely get the most out of the course.

For those attending the virtual course, expect to learn about the basics of severe weather, including structure of severe thunderstorms, how to identify specific features within a storm, how to properly position yourself in relationship to a storm, spotter safety, and how to communicate severe weather reports.

If you're unable to make it during the 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. time frame, you're in luck. The National Weather Service tells us they intend to record the session and will post it to their website shortly thereafter for anyone to view at their own convenience.