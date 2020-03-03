Nashville tornado levels homes and lives

At least 22 people are dead after a deadly tornado touched down in the north side of Nashville early this morning. Some Stateline natives shared their reaction to the natural disaster.

"It's a pretty devastating situation something I'm not used to because of course up in Rockford very seldom do we have tornadoes," Rockford Boylan girls basketball coach Paul Perrone said

The lives of many Nashville residents changed forever as the twister traveled east, causing damage, and taking lives.

"It's pretty surreal, I mean when I pulled out of my garage this morning blue skies, birds are chirping, other than a lot of standing water you couldn't really see that there was anything,” former Rockford resident Rebecca Nunes said. “You wouldn't have known other than looking at the news and seeing all the photos."

Nunes recently moved to the west side of Nashville to accept a new job, prior to that she spent her whole life in Rockford. The storm did not damage her home, but she sees the changes around her.

"A lot of the buildings were leveled, a lot of the places that I just started going to, restaurants that I just learned about,” Nunes said. “Places that i started getting my nails done at quite a few of them have posted that they are closed and leveled or damaged."

Perrone is visiting his daughters who live in a Nashville suburb, he describes the situation there as devastating.

"You feel very sad because you know people yesterday were fine and healthy and all of the sudden death has overtaken them because of a natural disaster," Perrone said.