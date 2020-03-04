20-year-old Terreon Ford is charged with seven crimes including possession with intent to deliver drugs, armed violence, and possession of a firearm by a gang member. Police say they were called to the 2400 block of 23rd street on Tuesday after several complaints of an alleged drug trafficking front. When they got to the home they say they found ford lying on top of a loaded gun. Investigators say they also found crack, cocaine, and heroin.
Narcotics team arrests Rockford man for several crimes
20-year-old Terreon Ford is charged with seven crimes including possession with intent to deliver drugs, armed violence, and possession of a firearm by a gang member. Police say they were called to the 2400 block of 23rd street on Tuesday after several complaints of an alleged drug trafficking front. When they got to the home they say they found ford lying on top of a loaded gun. Investigators say they also found crack, cocaine, and heroin.