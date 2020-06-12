NW IL Building Trades Council issues statement on national protests

The Northwest Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council issued a statement in the wake of recent events nationwide.

"NWBIT understands there are deep-rooted and systemic challenges that have come to light in recent weeks, perhaps now more than ever in our recent history. We know that communities of color have faced discrimination and bias for far too long and we stand in solidarity with every person who is struggling to be afforded the promise that was made in our nation’s founding," according to the statement on Friday.

The statement then expanded on the rights of citizens in the country. President Alan Golden of the NWBIT called for "healing and reconciliation in light of injustice and civil unrest."

"Fulfilling this promise begins with ensuring equal rights under the law, something that the American Labor

Movement has fought for throughout our history. These inalienable rights include the right to assemble

peacefully, protest, express dissatisfaction and identify solutions to societal challenges, particularly in

times of turmoil like the one our nation faces today," the NWBIT said.

As the statement continues, the council acknowledges residents have joined protests.

"Many residents have taken to the streets to have their voices heard throughout our jurisdiction and we

support the right to peacefully assemble and protest. The few cases of violence and destruction in the last

few weeks must be condemned and should not take away from the voices of those struggling to make real

change for their community," the NWBIT said.

In conclusion, the statement from the council addresses racism and discrimination, as well as labor in the United States.

The American Labor Movement was founded on the principles of expanding democratic institutions and

giving voice to the working men and women of this country. The peaceful demonstrators we see in the

streets of our communities today have similar goals and are expressing their desire for meaningful

change. NWBIT believes that there needs to be meaningful dialogue between all parties that can provide

an opportunity for healing, reconciliation, and meaningful policy changes. We are committed to doing our

part in creating a more decent and just society for all and will be part of the solution to the ongoing

challenges of racism and discrimination at all levels," the NWBIT said.