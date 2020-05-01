NIU to offer online summer music lessons

The Northern Illinois Community School of the Arts will offer online private music lessons on a wide variety of instruments beginning in June.

University music students will complete six weekly music lessons between June 15 and July 24.

Lessons are available on many musical instruments, including violin, cello, piano, guitar, clarinet, flute, viola, harp, saxophone and drums. All lessons are taught using online conferencing software.

Lessons will take place at a time convenient for both the teachers and students. The registration deadline for the program is June 5.

For more information, access this link here, or call the NIU Community School of the Arts at 815-753-1450 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.