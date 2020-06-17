Museum delays reopening of Victorian Village outdoor walking tours

The Midway Village Museum will delay their reopening until at least Phase 4 of the COVID-19 Restore Illinois Plan.

The museum had initially planned to reopen the Victorian Village outdoor walking tours on Thursday.

However, new information from the Illinois Association of Museums to museums across the state acknowledged clarification in how museums are defined in the Restore Illinois plan. Museums are defined as Phase 4 industries by the State of Illinois.

As a result of this definition, Midway Village Museum will keep its safety practices and will abide by the State of Illinois definition of museums and wait until Phase 4 of the COVID-19 Restore Illinois plan is announced, according to the museum in a release on Wednesday afternoon.

"Waiting until Phase 4, and issuance of those guidelines, will protect everyone who comes to the museum including visitors, volunteers and staff alike," according to the musuem.

For questions, call 815-397-9112 or email admin@midwayvillage.com.