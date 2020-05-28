Deaths of 3 individuals in Machesney Park is ruled murder-suicide

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) --- A Rockford man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her 11-year-old son then turned the gun on himself in a Machesney Park apartment, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.
Michael Earls, 37, is believed to have shot 28-year-old Sandra Fernandez-Cardenas and her son. He then shot himself.
Investigators say it happened Wednesday in the 1100 block of Minns Drive. Deputies were called to the scene just after 4 p.m.
A news release from the Sheriff's Department says Earl and Fernandez-Cardenas had a previous relationship.
We will bring you more details as the investigation unfolds.