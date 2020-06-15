Multiple transit companies update service in the Rockford region

Transit companies across the region made changes during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep people safe but still get them to their destination.

"My friends are all in my age group and we all want to use the Van Galder Bus line," Loves Park resident Mary Dammann said.

For months those who fly for business vacations or to see family had to drive to O’Hare airport to catch their flights. Until Monday when Coach USA’s Van Galder service re-started on a restricted schedule.

"Everyone I think in our organization is so happy just to have some wheels turning,” General Manager of Coach USA’s Van Galder service Allen Fugate said. “The question has been what is the right time, we feel like the time is now to get some level of service out there and we couldn't be more excited."

Travelers say this makes it easier for family and friends who plan to take them the long haul to O'hare. Some even change travel plans to use the service.

"Love it, we were supposed to go back yesterday but we waited until this was running again, so we waited until this was running again and it was a big help," Diana Prill said.

In Rockford, the mass transit district adopted new procedures to ensure rider safety and moved route times up one hour in the morning giving early risers the option to ride the bus.

"Our original service, before the pandemic, we started at 5:15 in the morning so now we are able to start service at 5:15 in the morning which will help our riders that are using it for commuting back and forth to work," Marketing & Public Relations Specialist with Rockford Mass Transit District Lisa Brown.