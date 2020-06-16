Multiple in custody after shots fired, police pursuit

A shots fired call in Freeport ended as a police pursuit in Rockford early Tuesday morning.

Freeport police received the report of shots fired in the area of Oak Avenue and John Street at 12:48 a.m. When officers arrived, a Ford Escape fled the area at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, a Stephenson County Sheriff's deputy found the vehicle on South Street in Freeport. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, where the vehicle then fled.

Squad cars started pursuing the vehicle, traveling eastbound on US Route 20 into Winnebago County. During the pursuit, the Ford Escape stuck a Stephenson County squad car several times.

The pursuit ended in Rockford and all occupants of the Ford were taken into custody. Multiple charges are pending.

The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the ISP District 16, Pecatonica Police Department, Loves Park Police department and the Rockford Police Department.