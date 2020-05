North Park fire, Loves Park fire, Harlem Roscoe fire and various other supporting department responded to a structure fire Saturday afternoon in Machesney Park.

Officials confirm to 23 News that the fire started in the attic and collapsed on the structure. There were no injuries and it was under control as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say it is too soon for specifics on damage and an investigation of the cause is underway.