On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at approximately 10:15 p.m., Winnebago County Deputies saw 32-year-old Yvette Larks and a 17-year-old male throwing rocks at the large display windows of the businesses and broke one window at 231 N. Church Street, which is vacant. Officerss took the two suspects into custody.

Both were charged with Resisting Arrest and Mob Action.