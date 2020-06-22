2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Loves Park

Two people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Loves Park Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews are on the scene after the crash at E. Riverside Boulevard and N. Perryville Road was initially called in before 12:45 p.m.

A white truck attempted to make a left turn, going southbound onto E. Riverside Boulevard. A gray Kia going north then collided with the truck in the middle of the intersection, according to Jerry Pyfer with the Loves Park Police Department.

After the first collision, the white truck spun out and hit a black Jeep. One person was in each vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver of the Kia and the driver of the white truck were taken to a local hospital. They have been identified as a man and a woman at this time. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The Rockford Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office are currently managing traffic at the scene.

The Rockford Police Department tweeted there was a severe traffic accident and for drivers to avoid the area.