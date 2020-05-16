Mulligan's reopens with curbside options

After months of being closed, a Rockford bar reopened in a unique way to welcome back customers.

Mulligan’s off of E State St. and Perryville Rd. fired up its grill, and offered curbside pickup for the first time in months.

"We're a very local establishment our patrons are day in and day out they are regulars. our goal today is really just to reconnect and say hello in a drive through sort of way," Owner of Mulligan’s Howie Heaton said.

The bar offered brats, hot dogs and more, but the most exciting part for those who work at mulligans was saying hello to some familiar faces.

"We're hoping to see all of our regulars and some other customers and we're hoping that everyone is excited to see us and we're excited to see them," Manager of Mulligan’s Kelsey Fagan.

