Movie theaters cut attendance but still see foot traffic amid COVID-19 concerns

People across the country are stocking up and staying in to avoid catching COVID-19 but people won't stop living.

"We're still going doing the things that we normally do. It's not, I don't know I just don't feel crazy like a lot of people are,” Mary Lucas said.

Despite the health concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus, people are still going to the movies. It’s a place for fans of film to unwind and take the edge off.

"I like to take my mom out, ya know when I'm off work we like to take her out to do something, eat, well let's go see a movie she didn't have no problems going," Brad Lucas said.

AMC Theaters announced they were cutting their attendance in half, by only selling enough tickets to fill half of their theaters. This brought comfort to some viewers.

"No matter how many people there are I feel like it's still going to be spread around, and I know they are taking extra precautions which I respect no matter how many people say they are over exaggerating,” Olivia said.

"Ya it's insane, there was only like five people in there," Tyler Flaig said.

There are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Winnebago county, but extra precautions are being taken. Events are being cancelled, and social distancing is being practiced, but people say they will continue to go about their daily life.

"I work in healthcare. I see 100 patients a month, if not more, and none of them people know anyone who has been in contact with it," Matt Bougord said. "I'm not too worried about the mass chaos right now.”

