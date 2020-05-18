Report: More than 500K Illinoisans self-employed

A software company has released a report showing more than 500,000 Illinoisans are self-employed, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday afternoon.

Volusion — a software company based out of Austin, Texas — released a data analysis that found Illinois is home to 545,663 self-employed workers, which is more than 8 percent of its total workforce. Almost 10 percent of workers are self-employed at the national level.

The average income for all self-employed workers working full-time in Illinois is $55,000 while it is $40,000 when part-time self-employed workers are factored in as well, according to data provided by Volusion.

"Self-employed workers do not have the same type of job protections as other workers, leaving them especially vulnerable during the pandemic," according to Volusion.

For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results for all states, you can find the original report on Volusion’s website here.