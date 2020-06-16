More than $35K donated to local food pantries

More than $35,000 was raised for nearly two dozen area food banks as of Tuesday morning.

Employees at Exelon Generation’s Byron Generating Station set a goal to raise $25,000 for local food pantries to help families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surpassing their goal, approximately half of the amount raised went to Northern Illinois Food Bank. Byron Station’s employee resource groups also contributed funds from their respective committees, each of which has a specific focus area like military charity support, nuclear power education and employee goodwill.

All of the food banks and pantries that received donations are listed below.

— Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry

— Belvidere-Boone County Food Pantry

— Bread of Life of Stillman Valley

— Community Food Pantry of Dixon

— Echo Food Bank of Janesville (Wis.)

— Feeding America

— Freeport Area Church Cooperative

— Lifeline & Self Help of Oregon

— New Life Community Center of Forreston

— Northern Illinois Food Bank

— Pecatonica Community Food Pantry

— People Helping People of Byron

— Rochelle Christian Food Pantry

— Rock River Food Pantry

— Rockford Rescue Mission

— Sauk Valley Food Bank

— Sycamore Food Pantry

— Sycamore United Methodist Food

— Walworth (Wis.) County Food Pantry

“Our essential workforce continues to safely generate carbon-free electricity for the region. But after seeing local job losses and a weakening economy, our employees wanted to do something positive for the region and beyond,” Mark Kanavos, site vice president at Byron Generating Station said. “We all know someone affected in some way by the coronavirus pandemic. Helping to fill food pantry shelves is just one way we can assist in this time of need.”